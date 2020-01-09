Have you seen this car? PINS Rangers are asking for the publics help in locating two individuals of interest in an ongoing investigation

Rangers says the two individuals were last seen August 31 on North Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rangers at Padre Island National Seashore are asking for the publics help in locating two individuals of interest in an ongoing investigation.

According to Rangers the individuals associated with the vehicle below. Rangers say they were last seen August 31 on North Beach after camping over the weekend.

The vehicle is a gold 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, license plate unknown.

The individuals are described to be a Caucasian male of average build with long, brown hair that was worn up and a Caucasian female of thin build with ear length brown hair and several tattoos on the arms and torso.

Ranger say the male was last seen wearing a red shirt and the female was last seen wearing a bikini.