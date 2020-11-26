Bexar County placed under partial curfew through Thanksgiving weekend

Restaurants will have to stop dine-in services after 10 p.m.; residents cannot congregate.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff have placed the county under a partial curfew through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The latest addendum to the Declaration of Public Health Emergency for Bexar County implements a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night starting Thursday, November 26 and ending Monday, November 30.

The curfew prohibits residents from gathering outside their homes after 10 p.m., with exceptions made for traveling to essential businesses like grocery stores.

Under the curfew, restaurants must close dine-in food services and seating areas until 6 a.m the following day. Curbside, takeout, and drive-through options are allowed to continue under the curfew.

The order states that those found in violation of the order will be punished with a fine of up to $1,000.