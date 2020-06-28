'STAY HOME': Bexar County distributes emergency alert to phones amid record-high case count

Here's why your phone just went off.

SAN ANTONIO — If you live in San Antonio or greater Bexar County area, you may have just gotten an alert on your phone urging you to remain inside "except for essential activities" due to the novel coronavirus.

The emergency alert, which went out around 7 p.m. Saturday, came as Metro Health reported 795 newly confirmed cases of the virus, by far the highest single-day count in the ongoing pandemic. That brings the total number of cases to 9,652 in Bexar County, while the death toll rose to 107 after two more fatalities.

"STAY HOME. The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly across Bexar County," the alert reads. "Local hospitals are approaching capacity. Protect yourself and your family. Stay home except for essential activities, wear a face covering and avoid gathering with people outside your household. STAY SAFE."

The alert also includes a link to San Antonio's website with COVID-19 resources and information.

“This action is reserved for only for emergencies, and we have clearly reached emergency status,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a statement released by the city Saturday evening.

“We need every person in San Antonio and Bexar County to take this crisis seriously and behave accordingly to slow the exponential growth of the virus.”