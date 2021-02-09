First case of 'Delta Plus Variant' found in Nueces County

The patient is a female who was fully vaccinated. She has since recovered from the virus, according to the health district.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, the Nueces County Public Health District received word from the Department of State Health Services that the delta plus variant of COVID-19 is now in Nueces County.

The DPV is a mutation of the contagious delta variant. The variant was identified in the United Kingdom about a month ago and was recently found in the United States.

According to the health district, the patient is a female between the ages of 50 and 60 and has fully recovered from the virus. Health officials said she was fully vaccinated and got sick with the variant in July.

"This one seems to be more transmissible," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "It seems like maybe it can evade the vaccine so I believe this individual that got the COVID plus had been fully vaccinated and still ended up getting COVID-19." I think the physician wanted it Geno sequenced and thought it was gonna be Delta for whatever reason it turned out to be the Delta plus."

When she tested, health leaders classified her as a breakthrough case and sent her test to be examined for the delta variant. It was later discovered to be the delta plus variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant is classified as a variant of concern because it is much more easily spread than the original virus. It causes more severe illness, which is more likely to lead to hospitalizations.

While the DPV is new, experts said early evidence indicates that the currently approved vaccines still provide protection against infection.

Breakthrough infections are still possible, but symptoms have generally been milder and hospitalizations less frequent compared to those who are not vaccinated, health leader said.

More from the Health District:

It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19. You are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine. Residents are highly encouraged to get fully vaccinated.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following: