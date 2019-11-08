CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police received a call about a man down just before 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a 64-year-old man with no pulse in front of Bealls.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

They add the death might be drug-related but that will not be confirmed until autopsy and toxicology reports are complete.

Witnesses said the man was up and talking to people about an hour before he died.

Lt. Steven Gonzalez with CCPD said, "Could be a natural death or again suspicion of illegal narcotics involved."