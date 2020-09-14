What is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot?

We want to know what questions you have about the election. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we’ll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions about voting continue to come into the KVUE newsroom, so the KVUE Defenders are taking a few.

Question: "How long do I have to apply for an absentee ballot?"

Answer: The Texas Secretary of State's Office says your ballot by mail applications must be received by your local elections office by Oct. 23. You can get an application from the secretary of state's office or request one from your county elections office. But remember: You must meet eligibility requirements to vote by mail.

Question: "Is there a way to verify my mail-in ballot has been received by Travis County once it has been mailed?"

Answer: Travis County voters can check to see if their ballot by mail applications were received by calling the elections office.

Question: "If I receive a mail-in ballot but become able to vote in person, can I?"

Answer: You can, but you'll need to bring in and surrender your mail-in ballot to the election clerk at your polling place. If you already sent in your mail-in ballot, it is against the law for you to also vote in person.

