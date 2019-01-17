CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What would you do if you came home and found strangers living there?

One Island resident found squatters in his home, and they knew his name along with his neighbor's name.

When islander Paul Haynes came home from six months in Saudi Arabia to his condo on the Island, he got a big surprise when he found four people living inside.

"What was the first indication you had that someone was living in your house? I could tell the bathrooms had been used," Haynes said.

Things got strange for Haynes.

"These people knew my name, and they even knew my neighbor's name. They are not homeless; they are good scammers. They know the names of people who live in each unit," Haynes said. "They look like two adult men and two young boys."

After the first encounter, they left, but when Haynes came home the second time they hid in his attic.

Haynes called the police but by the time they arrived no one could be found, but they came back. Haynes heard the suspects in the attic and told them to come out.

"They lowered themselves down from the deck and took off for next door," Haynes said.

Haynes followed the suspects next door where they went along a fence to an upstairs window.

"I kind of walked behind the trees because I didn't want them to see me. At that point, I didn't want them to see me see them. However, you saw them go run out of your place and go somewhere in this building," Haynes said "We don't know if they are still in there.

Haynes knocked on the door, and there was no answer, but a neighbor reported seeing two men in a canoe quietly approach the house.

"That's how quiet they were. There was no wake in the water," Haynes said. "The whole thing is kind of disconcerting to have someone living in your house," Haynes said. Not what you expect."

Haynes has put in cameras and a security system, and if anybody is squatting in the condo next door, they're not answering the door.