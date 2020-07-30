Kingsville Police Department arrest robbery suspect

Benjamin James Gonzales has been booked into the Kleberg County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge, two or more convictions and evading arrest or detention.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Wednesday, July 29 Kingsville Police arrested 34-year old Benjamin James Gonzales after responding to reports of a robbery at a business on North 9th Street near East Alice Avenue in Kingsville.

After a couple hours of searching an officer happened upon Gonzales and questioned him. After finding a stolen cell phone from an unrelated case on Gonzales the officer arrested him.

Gonzales also had two active warrants from Wharton County for theft with two or more convictions and evading arrest or detention.