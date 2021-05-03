2021 Hurricane Guide: Download Now

Kiii-TV wants you and your loved ones to be safe and prepared this hurricane season. Get your official 2021 Hurricane Guide here.

Every year Kiii-TV releases a Hurricane Guide filled with tips and information that could be vital to making sure you and your loved ones are prepared for hurricane season.

Hurricane season is from June 1-Nov. 30, and the 3News weather team wants you to know the essentials of how to prepare for the dangers of tropical weather. Preparation is the best protection and we encourage you to know the threat levels and have a plan ready.

3News Meteorologists Alan Holt and Ryan Shoptaugh will ride out the storm with you on air, online and on your mobile device; but the goal of the Hurricane Guide is to make sure you are prepared before the storm arrives.