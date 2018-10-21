CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — It was a day for the dogs at the 7th Annual Thomas J. Henry's Bark in the Park Saturday.

Pet owners brought their dogs dressed up in their best Halloween costumes to win some cash prizes.

The event benefits local animal shelters including Peewee's, P.A.L.S., and the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The event also aims to raise awareness for pet initiatives in the community.

"We had a great turnout this year, with the different location change, it wasn't that far from the original but we still had a lot of people come," event and sponsorship coordinator Elizabeth Martinez said. "I think everyone just had a great time."

People were not only able to enter their pets in the costume contest, but there were also a kid's zone and even a chance for people to adopt their own furry friend.

