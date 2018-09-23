Corpus Christi (KIII News) — “Just a great visual for people to see,” Kristen Bily, Gulf Coast Humane Society event coordinator. “Also if they have a dog that loves to do this as well they can participate in this as well.”

And not sure if there was a dog who loved soaring into the pool as much as joker.

His owner, Tony Sterling said joker started jumping into the water when he was just seven months.

“Dogs are pretty active so any time you can include them and stuff like this,” Sterling said. “They love it. It beats sitting around the house.”

Not only could your dog participate in water sports, but Frisbee games too.

Penny and her owner Tammy Montgomery were teaching people all sorts of tricks.

“Common dogs you find in this are border collies, aussie's and heelers, but any dog can play this game any dog,” Montgomery said. “You just got to go and do a little bit of training with them.”

But could you really teach an old dog new tricks?

C.J. Medico, with sit means sit said just like anything else communication's the key.

“We teach you how to build that leadership,” Medico said. “How to build that expectation and how to communicate well with your dog.”

So much fun and valuable information at paw fest and all for a great cause.

”A lot of the proceeds happening here this weekend,” Bily said. “That goes to keep our doors open.”

If you didn't get a chance to adopt at Pawfest or donate you can visit gchscc.org

