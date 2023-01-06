Alice ISD announces new superintendent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Independent School District announced Anysia Trevino as the new superintendent for the district.
"I'm very excited to get started on Monday here in Alice, Texas," she said. "I'm excited to meet the students, the staff and certainly the parents and community, so we can work together collaboratively to move the district forward."
Trevino comes from Brownsville ISD where she was the district's deputy superintendent. She was officially hired at a special school board meeting Thursday.
Trevino will replace Carl Scarbrough, who announced his retirement earlier this year.