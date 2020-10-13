Infant found dead in Alice home

The infant was unresponsive when police arrived.

ALICE, Texas — Police in Alice are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Monday, Oct. 12, according to a press release from Alice Police Department.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Angelina around 4:40 p.m. Monday where they found a crying mother who told officers her baby was deceased. Officers entered the house and found an unresponsive infant.

EMS went to the home for medical assistance, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called to process the scene and Child Protective Services was notified.