AMBER ALERT: East Texas officials searching for missing 5-week-old

The infant's father and the vehicle have been located but the infant is still missing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department (WPD) are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy.

The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday, around 7 a.m, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.

The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.

According to the WPD, officials are asking anyone who has seen a green Ford Ranger pickup to contact officials. The truck is connected to the infant's disappearance.

According to the East Texas Center for the Missing, the boy was possibly taken by his father, DeAndre Argumon, in a 2000 Green Ford Truck driving towards Lufkin.

However, the father and the vehicle have been located but the infant is still missing.

The City of Wells Police Department is working with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Ranger to... Posted by Wells Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020