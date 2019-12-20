CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the tenth year in a row, Apollo Towing Service will be providing a free tow to drivers who may have overindulged this holiday season.

It's part of their annual "No Excuse" holiday campaign which aims to encourage responsible alcohol consumption during the holidays and help prevent drunk driving accidents.

Starting Dec. 21 and running through the new year, Apollo Towing will give drivers a free tow home if they think they've had too much to drink. The service is available to all Coastal Bend residents in Corpus Christi, Robstown and Portland.

To take advantage of the free service, a driver mush have proof of residency and the keys to their vehicle. The vehicle must be in working order and only the driver and the vehicle will be transported to the drop off location.

You can call Apollo Towing at 361-853-0003.

