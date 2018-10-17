Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A water boil advisory for the City of Aransas Pass continued into its sixth day Wednesday despite officials' hopes to call it off.

The water boil was first issued last Friday after a power outage sent the City's water storage tanks offline, causing water pressure to drop below-mandated state levels. Crews so far have flushed out water lines and have started taking water samples to submit to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Officials said they should know by Thursday afternoon if the water boil can be lifted.

