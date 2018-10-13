Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, Beto O’Rourke and Joe Kennedy III took the stage in the Richardson Performance Hall at Del Mar College.

This comes after O'Rourke announced raising over 10.4 million dollars with his grassroots campaign.

“Running this campaign with people instead of PACs or special interests allows us to not only visit every single county in the state but to return so we can continue listening and learning from those we want to serve,” said O’Rourke.

O'Rourke has traveled all 254 counties and Texas and has revisited some, including Nueces County.

Joe Kennedy attended Saturday's rally with O'Rourke and both men will be headed to McAllen as their next stop.

