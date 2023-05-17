Child killed, 2 critically injured in Jim Wells County crash

The crash happened Tuesday night just after 10 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — DPS is investigating a crash that took the life of a 10-year-old and critically injured two others.

The crash happened Tuesday night just after 10 p.m. in Jim Wells County.

DPS officials said a tractor trailer was heading north on U.S. Route 281 in the outside lane. That's win an SUV heading east on County Road 116 failed to yield right-of-way at the stop intersection, crashing into the tractor trailer.

The driver of the SUV and another child were taken to Corpus Christi with critical injuries. The other person in the SUV, the 10-year-old child, was pronounced dead on the scene.