Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An emergency evacuation training exercise was held at the Corpus Christi Gym Friday to show how area agencies are preparing for any type of situation.

The evacuation exercise took involved teams of City employees making sure everyone knows exactly what to do under pressure. The emergency teams coordinated with the transporting teams, which include the Regional Transportation Authority, Corpus Christi Independent School District, Red Cross and Salvation Army.

The process began in front of the gym where people were dropped off after being picked up from RTA stations. They were then brought inside to be registered with a yellow band before getting on a school bus to be evacuated out of town safely.

"I think it's important to get important information out to community and families instead of miscommunication of just call 911 and go to the hospital," volunteer Angela Austin said. "That seems to be where the disaster planning stops."

Once they are registered inside, evacuees are registered a second time before getting on the buses to head to San Antonio. This is the same process crews used last year during the evacuation before Hurricane Harvey, and organizers said they definitely learned a lot from last year's storm.

Last year, about 500 people were evacuated in a two-day process.

