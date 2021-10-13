City of Corpus Christi updates mosquito spraying schedule, set to target high 'breeding grounds'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to inclement weather conditions these past couple of weeks mosquitos have been an ongoing issue in the Coastal Bend.
According to a news release from the City of Corpus Christi, a new spraying schedule is set to take place tonight at 8 p.m.
The schedule is meant to address areas in the city where mosquito concentration is noticeably higher.
Here is a tentative list of the targeted areas that the city Vector Control Unit plans to address.
- Updated Mosquito Spraying Route Schedule**:
- Wednesday, October 13 - Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island
- Thursday, October 14 - Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
- Friday, October 15 - Routes 24, 26 - Oso Golf Course, Southside
- Monday, October 18 - Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen
- Tuesday, October 19 - Routes 4, 5, 6, 7 Calallen/Annaville and Nueces River
- Wednesday, October 20 - Routes 23, 25 - Southside
- Thursday, October 21 - Routes 11, 21 - North Beach/Southside
- Friday, October 22 - Routes 14, 15 - Westside
- Monday, October 25 - Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island
- Tuesday, October 26 - Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
- Wednesday, October 27 - Routes 24, 26 - Oso Golf Course/Southside
- Thursday, October 28 - Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen
- Friday, October 29 - Routes 4, 5, 6, 7 - Calallen/Annaville/Nueces River