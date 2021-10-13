x
City of Corpus Christi updates mosquito spraying schedule, set to target high 'breeding grounds'

The schedule is meant to address areas where mosquito concentration is noticeably higher. These high areas are said to have been the result of recent heavy rainfall.
Credit: mycteria - stock.adobe.com
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to inclement weather conditions these past couple of weeks mosquitos have been an ongoing issue in the Coastal Bend. 

According to a news release from the City of Corpus Christi, a new spraying schedule is set to take place tonight at 8 p.m.

The schedule is meant to address areas in the city where mosquito concentration is noticeably higher.

Here is a tentative list of the targeted areas that the city Vector Control Unit plans to address. 

  • Updated Mosquito Spraying Route Schedule**:
  • Wednesday,      October 13 - Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island
  • Thursday,          October 14 - Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
  • Friday,              October 15 - Routes 24, 26 - Oso Golf Course, Southside
  • Monday,           October 18 - Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen
  • Tuesday,          October 19 - Routes 4, 5, 6, 7 Calallen/Annaville and Nueces River
  • Wednesday,      October 20 - Routes 23, 25 - Southside
  • Thursday,         October 21 - Routes 11, 21 - North Beach/Southside
  • Friday,              October 22 - Routes 14, 15 - Westside
  • Monday,           October 25 - Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island
  • Tuesday,          October 26 - Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
  • Wednesday,      October 27 - Routes 24, 26 - Oso Golf Course/Southside
  • Thursday,         October 28 - Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen
  • Friday,              October 29 - Routes 4, 5, 6, 7 - Calallen/Annaville/Nueces River   