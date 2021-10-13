City of Corpus Christi updates mosquito spraying schedule, set to target high 'breeding grounds'

The schedule is meant to address areas where mosquito concentration is noticeably higher. These high areas are said to have been the result of recent heavy rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to inclement weather conditions these past couple of weeks mosquitos have been an ongoing issue in the Coastal Bend.

According to a news release from the City of Corpus Christi, a new spraying schedule is set to take place tonight at 8 p.m.

The schedule is meant to address areas in the city where mosquito concentration is noticeably higher.

Here is a tentative list of the targeted areas that the city Vector Control Unit plans to address.