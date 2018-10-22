CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — A Coastal Bend animal rescue has asked for the public help after a tragic accident on Friday.

It was supposed to be like a trip like many others from Corpus Christi to Washington State.

52 dogs were getting a second chance. 27 of them were specifically from The Faith and Hope Foundation.

"We find adoptions out of the area to other areas that don't have a dog population like we have," Faith and Hope Foundation Board Member Karen Cowan said.

They were misfits saved from death row on their way to finding their forever homes.

But halfway through their trip, in Wyoming, the unthinkable happened.

"You never think anything like this happens until it happens," Cowan said.

Another car struck the back of the van they were traveling in. The people inside were taken to the hospital.

"Connie had her head hit and Laura got bruised very bad an Cami thank god was fine," Cowen said.

Max, a German Short Haired Pointer, was killed during impact. And another dog, Remi, did not survive.

During the whole ordeal, Cowan said the community of Douglas, Wyoming came to the rescue.

"They housed the dogs,"Cowan said. "They got them on pilots for paws this morning to bring them to Seattle where they are gonna be dispersed to the areas that they belong."

The non-profit relies on donations.

"We vet them," Cowan said. "We neuter and spay. If they are heartworm positive, we treat them which is a big process."

The foundation needs more help than ever because their van was completely totaled.

"Every one of her kennels were destroyed so all of those have to be replaced," Cowan said.

In 2017 they transported more than 1,000 dogs and hope to continue helping mans best friend.

"We need fosters to save lives," board member Susan Briggs said. "Fosters and donations."

To foster or donate head over the the Faith and Hope Foundation's Facebook page here.

