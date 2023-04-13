Collin College in Plano among several Texas schools to receive hoax 911 calls Thursday

There were multiple police vehicles at the scene, and chopper video showed students and staff had evacuated the building.

PLANO, Texas — Plano police said a "hoax call" about a mass shooting at Collin College Plano led to the evacuation of buildings on campus.

There were multiple police vehicles at the scene, and chopper video showed students and staff had evacuated the building. Plano police originally tweeted that there was a possible active shooter at the campus, then updated that there were no injuries reported.

Plano police told WFAA in an email that it had a hoax call come into its 911 center at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Collin College sent the following statement:

"On Thursday, April 13 Collin College officials were made aware of a possible assailant at the Plano campus. The safety of our students, employees and visitors is paramount, and the Plano Campus went into immediate lockdown. Upon investigation it was discovered to be a false report. An 'all clear' was issued and those remaining in the building were asked to evacuate. Classes and normal operations will resume at 1 p.m."

So far NO Injuries have been located. However our officers are still making sure all buildings have been searched. Please be patient. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 13, 2023

We had a HOAX call come into our 9-1-1 center at approximately 9:45 am that a mass shooting had occurred at Collin College Plano campus. Plano Police and Fire-Rescue response was swift. It was quickly determined to be a false call. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 13, 2023

Other Texas schools on Thursday were reporting similar incidents with hoax calls, including Texas A&M in College Station, Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio, Tyler Junior College in Tyler Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont and Baylor in Waco, according to authorities there.

Officials have not confirmed if the calls are related.

