Here are all the wildfires burning across Colorado

DENVER — With several major wildfires burning in our state and extremely dry conditions, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Tuesday announced a statewide fire ban. It will remain in place for 30 days and prohibits all open burning and fireworks.
Red Flag conditions are expected Thursday which could lead to erratic fire behavior and growth.
Below is a list of all the large fire currently burning in our state.
Cameron Peak Fire
Size: 18,287 acres
Containment: 0%
Location: 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass
Date reported: Aug. 13
Evacuations: Multiple campgrounds have been evacuated and access to State Forest State Park is very limited.
Details: Colorado Highway 14 is closed from Rustic to Gould. There is heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as crews access the fire area.
Grizzly Creek Fire
Size: 30,362 acres
Containment: 30%
Location: Glenwood Canyon
Date reported: Aug. 10
Evacuations: Multiple communities in Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County have received evacuation orders due to the growing blaze. The night of Aug. 13, evacuation orders were given to people at Buck Point Drive, Coffee Pot Road and Sweetwater Road, which others placed under voluntary and pre-evacuation.
Details: The fire had no increase in acreage to report on Saturday morning, and containment increased to 22%. On Friday, firefighters contained the fire to the northwest at the Interstate 70 corridor and No Name drainage, and from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.
On Saturday, crews expected to see moderate to active fire behavior as the weather remains hot and dry with light winds.
PHOTOS: Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado
Pine Gulch Fire
Size: 126,613 acres
Containment: 19%
Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction
Date reported: July 31
Evacuations: Garfield County issued additional evacuation orders Wednesday for residents.
The areas currently under evacuation orders are:
From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Hwy 256
- From Highway 139 Douglas Pass road east to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207). This includes CO Hwy 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (202) on Kimball Mountain.
- CO Hwy 258/King Road
- Roan Creek Road (CR 204) above Brush Creek Road (CR 209)
- Residents east of Highway 139
The following areas are under pre-evacuation notice:
- Everything west of Douglas Pass (CO Hwy 139) to the Utah state line
- Residents along County Road 204 who live below Clear Creek Road.
Details: Drier air moving into the area is expected to reduce humidity and the potential for thunderstorms on Saturday. Crews are working to bolster containment lines.
Williams Fork Fire
Size: 10,813 acres
Containment: 3%
Location: Near Hot Sulphur Springs on County Road 30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir.
Date reported: Aug. 14
Evacuations: The Williams Fork Fire Pre-Plan Map for pre-planning and preparation purposes is available for public use. There are no standing evacuation orders for residential areas, including the Fraser Valley. For the most current information and to sign up for CodeRED Emergency Notifications please go to www.gcemergency.com.
Details: The wildfire, now a week old, has grown to more than 10,000 acres and is threatening the Henderson Mine and Mill. It's moving away from Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park.
The fire is burning through steep terrain with heavy timber near the Continental Divide. The wildfire remains 3% contained and is expected to burn until sustained rains or snows extinguish it.
Red Canyon Fire
Size: 30-40 acres
Containment: 100%
Location: Near Spring Valley which is located about 8 miles north of Carbondale and about 9 miles south of Glenwood Springs.
Date reported: Aug. 19
Evacuations: None, evacuations have been lifted
Details: Fire crews said they are making "excellent progress' on the fire.
Stull Mountain Fire
Size: .65 acre
Containment: 100%
Location: In Custer County three miles north of McKenzie Junction, west of Wetmore, Colorado.
Date reported: Aug. 18
Evacuations: None
Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad were ordered to battle this remote fire, along with one airtanker. Lightning sparked the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Grape Creek Fire
Size: 1 acre
Containment: 100%
Location: Two miles southeast of Florissant in Park County.
Date reported: Aug. 18
Evacuations: None
Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad were called to battle this lightning-caused fire, which is burning in Ponderosa and tall grass.
Goose Creek Fire
Size: 171 acres
Containment: 85%
Location: 13 miles south of Creede.
Date reported: June 28
Evacuations: None
Details: Rain has helped firefighters get a handle on this blaze, though pockets of heat will likely persist for the foreseeable future. A crew of six firefighters are on the scene to take care of potential flareups.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS