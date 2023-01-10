x
One man dead after late night fire at Greyhound RV Park off Leopard Street

CCFD is conducting an investigation to see how the fire started.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to an RV fire at the Greyhound RV park at Leopard Street that resulted in one man dead.

CCFD arrived to the RV park shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday where they discovered the man's body inside the mobile home, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief J.D. Johnson.

 According to Johnson, the structure suffered extensive damage. CCFD is conducting an investigation to see how the fire started.  

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more updates become available.

