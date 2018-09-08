Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to life in prison following his admission that he sexually assaulted four minor females.

Matthew Joseph Lucio pleaded guilty April 3, to two counts of online solicitation and production of child pornography.

On Thursday U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos imposed the sentence, further ordering Lucio to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Police arrested Lucio, who also went by the alias "Kane Luciano," in December of 2017.

Investigators said Lucio's tablet computer contained several videos of him and young girls engaging in sexual activity.

RELATED: Affidavit provides new details in Corpus Christi child exploitation case

Detectives with Corpus Christi's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force explain that parents need to know what their kids are up to in life.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII