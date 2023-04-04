Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District hold annual Health Fair

The fair will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the health district on Horne Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be hosting their annual Health Fair.

The community will have the opportunity to tour the health district building, which is where residents can also receive, or set up an appointment for preventative health services.

"It's really important for all of us to know our numbers," said Director of Public Health Fauzia Khan. "Our basic numbers like blood pressure, cholesterol and numbers for diabetes, so that we know where we are today and we can make changes if needed."