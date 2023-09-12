Corpus Christi Water COO resigns Tuesday; interim director chosen for Animal Care Services

Drew Molly will be filling in for Mike Murphy as the Interim COO for the city's water department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water COO Mike Murphy has resigned from his position effective immediately, said documents provided to 3NEWS by city officials.

Murphy resigned from his position on Sept. 12.

Drew Molly will be filling in for Murphy as the interim COO for the city's water department.

The city has also selected William Cox to be the Interim Director of Animal Care Services starting on Wednesday. Cox has served in the City's Planning and Innovation Department since July, as stated in the documents. Cox holds over two decades of experience, including leadership positions in cities like Aransas Pass, Leon Valley and Bandera.

City officials are currently looking for a permanent director to lead the Animal Care Services department.