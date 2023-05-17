Corpus Christi woman dies in crash just south of Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi woman is dead after disregarding a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle Tuesday.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. just south of Robstown.
DPS investigators said a Jeep was going east on FM 2826 when a Chrysler SUV was going south on Country Road 69.
That's when the Jeep driver, then disregarded a stop sign, hitting the Chrysler on it's left side. 24-year-old Emily Marie Chavana, who was driving was the Jeep pronounced dead on scene.
DPS is continuing their investigation.