CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal confirmed Monday that the deal to sell the old Nueces County Courthouse is off.

Neal said he spoke with the developer who asked if the County would accept $500,000 now as part of the $1.5 million payment promised to pay outstanding taxes on the building. The judge said he gave his okay, but on Monday morning the developer called again and said he could only come up with $100,000.

Judge Neal told the developer the deal is off.

