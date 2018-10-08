Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi is helping to rebuild homes that the owners can't afford to fix which is all apart of the City's demolition replacement program.

"I would like to welcome you home. Here is your key " said Nicolas Rodriguez, housing, and community development.

The 900 square foot house for Esther Morales has two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living area.

"Full construction from beginning to end was over three months," Rodriguez said.

There is an application that needs to be filled out, and specific requirements need to be met based off of income and credit.

"If the damage cost more than fifty percent of the value of the home then we will refer it to the demolition replacement program," Rodriguez said.

Esther Morales qualified for the program, and her old home was past the point of no return when it came to damages.

"The main thing was the roof. I would have leaks in my kitchen, and it was pretty bad over the years," Morales said.

Morales and her son will be living in a leak-free home and can't wait.

"I am very happy, excited. Just happy to have a new home," Morales said.

The housing and community development department said they plan to complete ten homes this year.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII