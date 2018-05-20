A watch party was held at Bus, a located in downtown Corpus Christi.

The bar known for its various themes.

Saturday May 19th, the popular spot transformed into a little taste of London and was centered around the royal wedding.

People got the chance to enjoy all the festivities.

In the future the bar hopes to celebrate the Royal Anniversary with a similar theme.

