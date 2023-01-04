DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi

The exam, which candidates used to have to go to Austin to take, includes both a physical and a written exam.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper.

In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are taking their open Trooper trainee testing to various cities across the state, and the next one is coming up Jan. 21 in Corpus Christi.

“It’s always great to have a new generation of Texas state Troopers, because they bring something different to our division and to our department,” DPS Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez tells 3NEWS.

Testing day begins with a morning physical-fitness challenge, which includes a 1.5 mile run and a 500-meter sprint row on a rowing machine. Those who pass will get to stay for the afternoon written exams, which cover reading comprehension and math.

Keep in mind that you do need to score at least 70 percent on all tests. There are practice tests that you can find online.

Those who plan to participate will need to register ahead of time and speak with a recruiter to make sure that they are eligible. To be accepted, you have to be at least 21 years of age, and have a suitable background.

“For the B-2023 Academy, it’s a 30-week academy,” Casarez said. “With that academy, you must have 60 earned college hours or two years of law enforcement or two years of military.”

The starting salary for those in training is $5,185 per month, and can jump to $82,208 annually after the first year.

Testing will take place at the Texas Department of Public Safety, located at 1922 S. Padre Island Dr. Everyone is asked to show up in physical-fitness attire, and to bring along a bottle of water.