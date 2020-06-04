CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the 2400 block of Luzious Drive after the driver of a truck lost control and crashed into a home.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a driver in his 50s crashed through three fences in the neighborhood and struck a home before coming to a stop. The driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Thankfully there were no other injuries.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: