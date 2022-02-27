x
Eight people injured after bus and car crash in East Austin

Two children were among those injured in the crash on Sunday afternoon. They have critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people are injured, including two children, after a bus and a car crashed in East Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at the North Interstate 35 northbound service road and East 11th Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said two people were unconscious following the crash, and CPR was performed on one child. Two people who were pinned in the vehicle after the crash were extricated.

Two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Five adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center – one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, two with potentially serious injuries, and two with minor injuries. One patient refused transport, according to ATCEMS.

Medics and Austin Fire Department crews are on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

