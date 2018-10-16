CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a Corpus Christi home Tuesday morning. It broke out around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday along the 400 block of Garfield.

Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department say the fire destroyed an empty tool shed behind the home. Crews were able to get to the scene quickly and knock down the flames. There was no damage to nearby buildings and fortunately no injuries have been reported.

Corpus Christi Police Officers were also called to the scene to investigate people possibly staying the home illegally. Code Enforcement Officers are investigating who was staying there.

At this point, the fire department has not determined what caused the fire.

