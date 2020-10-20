Firefighters working brush fire near Nueces, Kleberg county line on Padre Island

Nueces County ESD #2 posted a video of the fire on Park Road 22 to their Facebook page this morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County fire officials are working a brush fire on Padre Island, according to an early morning Facebook post.

The emergency call came in just after 7:25 a.m. after the fire broke out near the Kleberg/Nueces County line on Padre Island near Park Road 22, officials said.

Witnesses told officials people were shooting flares intentionally into the dunes, Chief Dale Scott with ESD#2 said.

Four to five acres have been destroyed, Scott said. The fire is in a remote area that is hard to reach, and the wind is pushing the flames deeper into the dunes.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, ESD#1 and ESD#2 are responding to the fire.