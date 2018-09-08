Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students from the Coastal Bend are officially ready for the start of the school year because of free cuts offered by Del Mar College.

On Thursday the Del Mar College cosmetology program offered free haircuts for students in the K-12 grade.

According to cosmetology director and organizer Lisa Hernandez, the event benefits her students as well because it's a chance for the students to practice what they have learned in real life situation.

Hernandez said children can pose a tricky session for stylists because sometimes its hard for them to sit still during a haircut.

Thursday's haircuts are a great way for students to adapt and keep calm while cutting hair.

"They are learning how to just randomly take walk-ins, grace under pressure, resilience, adaptability, you never know who's gonna walk in or how that child's going to act and so its a lot of- it's challenging, but it's fun," said Lisa Hernandez , Director of Del Mar College cosmetology

In 2017 the program had 200 children receive free haircuts. According to Hernandez this year they are well on their way to exceed the number from 2017.

If residents missed Thursday's haircut, children could receive another free haircut opportunity Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII