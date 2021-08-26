Free standing ERs still open for minor healthcare needs

"There’s multiple free standings around Corpus and we’ve played a huge role during the pandemic," said Dr. Brian Rich.



According to Dr. Rich at TLC Complete Care on Yorktown Boulevard, throughout the pandemic and most recently with the surge in delta variant cases, they have been able to stay open to offer an alternative means of receiving emergency care.



"We’ve never been closed," he said. "We stayed open so we were seeing those patients that otherwise couldn’t get into their primary doctor."



Dr. Rich said their volume of patients has grown tremendously, which can lead to a higher wait time, but they haven’t turned anyone away who needs care.



"If you have chest pain, abdominal, shortness of breath, don’t forget, it’s not all about COVID," he said.



Free standing ERs are also able to operate as a mini hospital and can keep patients in their care until they are able to get oxygen set up at home.



"We are able to see patients who are critically ill and screen them and maybe get them home before they have to go to the hospital and clog down that overburdened system," he added.



According to Dr. Rich, they are open 24/7 and have increased their staff to accommodate the volumes and continue to provide care.