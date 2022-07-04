Giga Texas opens doors to thousands in an event dubbed the ‘Cyber Rodeo’

The facility is 4.3 million square feet and has a price tag of $1.1 billion. The Gigafactory is meant to help ramp up the annual production of vehicles to 500,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — After securing a permit in late March, Tesla hosted as many as 15,000 people at their Gigafactory’s pseudo grand opening Thursday, April 7, on Harold Green Road. The factory, also referred to as Giga Texas, will help boost the production of Tesla’s ubiquitous electric fleets as well as provide jobs in the area.

Data from the Austin Chamber of Commerce anticipates Tesla will hire people for 5,000 jobs with a starting salary of $35,000.

In addition to employment opportunities that are anticipated with Giga Texas’ launch, the tech giant has also partnered with educational partners to create opportunities for residents in the area. Leaders with the Del Valle Independent School District have leveraged their roughly 2-mile proximity to the factory to connect their students with employment opportunities by way of job fairs.

PHOTOS: Inside Tesla Gigafactory's Cyber Rodeo 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Austin Community College has also teamed up with Tesla to develop an intensive 14-week curriculum to train students in the field of manufacturing in a way that’s tailored to the needs of the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Click here to listen in when Musk speaks Thursday at 9 p.m.