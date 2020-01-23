CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Conster Davis celebrated her 100th birthday at Galvan Elementary School.

Davis has been a volunteer with the foster grandparent's program for the past ten years, and on Wednesday students and staff got to be a part of her big day.

"Somehow I had the feeling that I was gonna live to be 100," Davis said.

Davis is better known as Granny Davis and was born 100 years ago in Honey Grove, TX IN 1920.

Students at Galvan Elementary lined up to give her 100 carnations as a reminder of the long life she's lived

"It feels wonderful to be 100, and it feels wonderful to have all of your body working," Davis said.

"It's like it's not given to me the 100 years. You earn the 100 years not knowing the good deeds you've done, the work you've done," Davis said.

Davis never had any kids of her own, so volunteering with the foster grandparent program is one of two things that keep her going.

"She enjoys the children. She doesn't like just sitting at home. Between the school and Walmart, she does pretty well," Davis' niece Bronwyn Harvey said.

"Shopping. I love shopping. If I got money, I would shop. If I don't get money, I shop," Davis said.

Davis was a wise woman who has seen a lot in her life. Davis brings morals and tradition to the classroom, planting seeds in her students so they may bloom like the gifts given to her.

"My advice to them is the same that my mother gave me. Once the task has begun, never leave it till it's done. Do it well or not at all," Davis said.

