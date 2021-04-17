HHS transferring all unaccompanied minors from Houston's emergency shelter

HOUSTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said they are working on transferring all of the unaccompanied minors being housed at Houston's emergency shelter.
The National Association of Christian Churches site, which was only intended for temporary measures, housed 450 young girls. Those children are now in the process of being unified with suitable sponsors or being transferred to another HHS facility that is housing unaccompanied minors.
"The children being transferred are being moved to ensure continuity of care under conditions that meet our strict standards of care," the statement read in part.
Almost 130 of the 450 girls who were housed at the site already have plans to be unified with a sponsor.
HHS said they will continue to work as quickly as possible to unify the other children being transferred with a sponsor.
The process to unite children with relatives takes time. The person sponsoring the child while in the U.S. must complete an application, a background check and a walkthrough of their home by federal workers.
Sponsors can be a parent or relative in the U.S. or a stranger approved by the federal government to care for the child as the child’s case moves through immigration courts.
According to data on the HHS website, from Oct. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021, HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement released 10,596 immigrant children to a sponsor. Of those 10,596 children released, 1,460 of them were released to sponsors in Texas, with 676 sponsors living in Harris County.