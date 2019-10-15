CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sororities at Texas A&M University are making breast cancer awareness their mission.
The 19th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run will be Saturday, October 26th. Registration will start at 8:15 a.m. and the official start is at 9:00 a.m.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- ‘These pictures were taken 7 months apart’ | Mom shares photos of son to bring awareness to addiction
- THC-laced Nerds Rope has police warning parents to check Halloween candy
- Motorcyclist who died in Sunday morning crash on I-37 identified
- Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson resigned before he could be fired