JFK Causeway westbound lanes completely closed, eastbound down to one lane due to crash
Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they expect the area to be closed until at least 10:30 a.m.
Credit: 3NEWS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning.
Officials expect the closures to last at least 45 minutes.
Officers are working a crash on the JFK Causeway. Both lanes of travel on the westbound side are closed as well as one lane on the eastbound side. We expect these closures to last 45 minutes, we will update when they are open for travel. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4wQZ9FSFY6