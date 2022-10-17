x
JFK Causeway westbound lanes completely closed, eastbound down to one lane due to crash

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they expect the area to be closed until at least 10:30 a.m.
Credit: 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. 

Officials expect the closures to last at least 45 minutes.

Avoid the area if at all possible. 

