Kingsville teen arrested for allegedly shooting woman, sending her to hospital

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A 17-year-old was arrested in Kingsville for allegedly shooting a woman, sending her to the hospital, early this week.

Kingsville police said on Tuesday, March 23, officers were called to The Courts of Las Palomas on the 600 block of E General Cavazos Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. for multiple gunshots heard.

When they arrived, officers said they discovered a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was driven to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The suspect also left the scene before officers arrived.

After interviewing the victim and several witnesses, officers were able to get two felony arrest warrants for Rogelio Galindo III, 17. He was found and booked into the Kleberg County Jail just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.