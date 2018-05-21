The USO of South Texas relies heavily upon the community and relationships within to provide for its members.

This edition of Military Matters, John-Thomas Kobos shows us how the latest delivery of goods is fitting for activity duty families.

Team work is what it took for partners at Cheniere Energy to collect boxes full of goods for mothers and fathers with loved ones in the armed services.

Items such as beach towels, snacks and toys, were ready for the picking for several families here in South Texas.

Sarah Banta is currently the head of the USO here South Texas.

She also says she received a call from Cheniere top brass wanting to help out.

Along with these donations, which were collected over the past couple of weeks, gift cards, food, and other hand written notes from students were collected.

