Corpus Christi (KIII News) — After Nueces County had a scare involving the West Nile virus being found Vector Control will be ramping up their spraying efforts throughout the Coastal Bend.

Since there has been no new positive indications of West Nile in the mosquitoes that have been tested Vector Control has been constant spraying in various sectors late at night or early in the morning.

In some areas in the Coastal Bend, there is still quite a lot of standing water from the rains and not helping to get rid of the mosquitoes.

"We wanna drain out all the water that we can in areas that we're able to. We know some houses collect water on the ground and so trying to reduce that or drop the mosquito tablets that you can get for free from the city-county health department," said John Marez, County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

With the weather conditions being cooled down it has helped push the mosquitoes back, but the mosquitoes could come back as temperatures go back up.

Spraying efforts will continue as the temperatures go down for the winter and keep the mosquitoes away till the spring.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII