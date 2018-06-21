The flooding in Corpus Christi from this week's tropical rains is mostly gone, but in places where the drainage is nowhere near as effective, it's a different story.

At least one neighborhood near Bluntzer has been underwater for much of the day.

Residents in Bluntzer said they have had this kind of rain and this kind of trouble before.

"I'm lucky enough to get ocean front property," Diana Leyba said.

Leyba has lived her home for almost 14 years, and the slab it sits on is lower than most of her neighbors; as a result, she has had flooding trouble before.

"The first flood that we had, we got about an inch for it to go inside. The second one that we had went inside about 3 to 4 inches. So that took all of my furniture," Leyba said

According to Leyba, Wednesday night's rain crept up to the bottom of her sandbags but never came inside.

"We were lucky enough to have enough time to be able to get everything off the floor so we wouldn't lose important papers," Leyba said.

Some of Leyba's neighbors have flooded yards but have homes on piers and cinderblocks.

"Five months ago. We just moved yes. I didn't know I'd get flooded like this but oh well," Liza Figueroa said.

Figueroa was returning from the store where she bought boots to get to and from her house.

"We installed a culvert and paid a lot of money for it to the county. It doesn't flow at all. The water," Figueroa said.

Residents had complained to County Commissioners but were told the developers built the subdivision before drainage requirements were set and the land is very flat.

"It's a low lying area. We have a real hard time with the water every time it's happened," Bryan Martinez said.

Martinez and his wife have had to deal with this kind of flooding in six years they've lived here, but so far it's their vehicles that have suffered.

"She was saying every time it rains like right now, the water gets inside the cars and everything," Martinez said.

Residents wish something could be done, but so far no-one's come up with an idea.

