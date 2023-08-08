Authorities: Body in Kinder Morgan truck is Phillip Loveday

The truck registered to the Freer pastor was found in rural Corpus Christi at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities have confirmed to 3NEWS that the body found in a Kinder Morgan truck on FM 2444 and County Road 43 is missing Freer pastor Phillip Loveday.



Kleberg County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jaime Garza told 3NEWS the truck was found at around 3 p.m., when a deputy decided to search the area on his way to work.

Authorities say it's clear that Loveday had been dead for some time.

He died of a gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected.

Numerous law-enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and CCPD.

Loveday was reported missing after being last seen at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 when he left for work in his Kinder Morgan work truck.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said they were contacted after his wife received notice that he never made it to work.

He also served as a pastor at Faith Christian Church in Freer.