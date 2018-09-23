Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Emergency crews responded to a car that caught fire while being operated just before 5:30 Sunday morning near OSO Parkway.

The vehicle had five passengers inside on their morning commute when the driver told officials the car began to smoke. A fire then started under the hood shortly after. The driver stopped on the roadway and everyone was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed. First responders arrived and were able to safely put out the fire.

