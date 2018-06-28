A train hits someone in America every three hours. That's why police and railroad officials were out Thursday conducting a sting operation at railroad crossings to remind drivers about safety.

The sting operation involved two engines running back and forth through Kingsville. It did not take long after the trains started moving for police to pull over motorists for crossing the tracks despite warning lights and crossing arms.

Most residents told 3News they thought the sting operation was a good idea.

"I think it's a pretty good idea," David Pena said. "I mean, it's for their own safety. People's safety. Other people's safety out there."

"That's a good idea. It might help save some lives," Susan Roberson said.

"Here in Kingsville, I mean that's a major transportation going through here all the time," Cora Collins said.

Of course, not everyone agreed.

"Absolutely not. I mean, I don't think it's fair to be stopping random people for that," A.J. Benavidez said.

Railroad officials conduct these events twice a year to remind people to pay attention to the lights and crossing gates.

"It's not safe to try to beat the train at the crossing, and it's against the law," said Alfredo Rodriguez, a special agent with Union Pacific.

During the hour-long exercise, Kingsville police, Kleberg County deputies and DPS troopers stopped at least 20 cars for ignoring the warnings. The tickets can range from $50-200.

Texas led the nation last year in train collisions with 232. Out of those, there were 13 deaths and 76 injuries.

Rodriguez said to remember that a train cannot stop like a car can.

"A freight train traveling at 55 miles an hour weighing up to 12 million pounds will take a mile or more to come to a complete stop once they apply the brakes," Rodriguez said.

